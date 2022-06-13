Entertainment

Kim Kardashian and her companion on vacation in Bora Bora • TNTV Tahiti Nui Télévision

Separated from rapper Kanye West with whom she had three children, Kim Kardashian recently formalized her relationship with American comedian Pete Davidson.

The reality star seems to spin the perfect love. And it is in Bora Bora that she savors her idyll. On Instagram, “Kim K.” shared several snapshots of his stay in Polynesia.

This is not Kim Kardashian’s first trip to fenua. She notably celebrated her 40th birthday in 2020 at the Brando.

