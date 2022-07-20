Kim Kardashian and her daughter North, coordinated looks at Jean Paul Gaultier

People and royalty

Wednesday, July 6 was held the haute couture fashion show of the Jean Paul Gaultier house. For the occasion, Kim Kardashian, Rossy De Palma, Tina Kunakey or Cindy Bruna were there.

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week continues. After the Paco Rabanne, Dior and Chanel fashion shows, Wednesday July 6 it was Jean Paul Gaultier’s turn to present his new fall-winter 2022-2023 collection completely redesigned by Olivier Rousteing. For the occasion, a handful of handpicked guests were there. Among them, Neymar dressed in a yellow jacket, Alessandra Ambrosio in a long black dress or Chloé Lecareux in a sailor skirt and sweater. But it was Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West (9) who caught the eye.

Hand in hand, the duo, who had already been seen in the streets of Paris the day before, posed for the photographers before taking their place in the room alongside Anna Wintour. For the show, Pete Davidson’s companion chose to highlight her figure in a long tight black dress with stripes and complemented by a nude-colored bra: the codes of the Parisian house. For her part, matching her mother, North opted for a striped jacket, a white shirt with a tie and a pleated skirt. All accompanied by a pair of platform boots and a beret.

A few hours before, in the middle of a fashion marathon, Kim Kardashian had paraded for the Balenciaga brand alongside Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman.