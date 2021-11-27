Kim Kardashian and her daughter North land on Tik Tok: here’s the video

The influencer and his little North West have opened a common TikTok profile: their ballets have been around the web in a few hours.

It’s really true… a mother for her daughter would really do anything! And this is precisely the case of the very famous Kim Kardashian, who for her little one North he would probably donate his soul.

The woman, as well as being a world famous influencer, realizing crazy numbers on social networks, she is also a caring mother for her beloved children. And it is for little North, she had with her now ex-husband Kanye West, that the woman has chosen to get completely involved, landing on the very young platform TikTok.

Mom and daughter have opened a profile (which we report here) in common and together they have fun making sketches and ballets which, in just a few hours, have become extremely viral, touching the hearts of several web users. The first official ballet took place on the notes of Easy on Me Adele and mom and daughter look amazing accomplices and close-knit. We show you the video here:

A truly unique tenderness! Do you like this initiative of mother and daughter? Will you follow them?