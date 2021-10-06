Kim Kardashian and her extreme Roman holiday looks

Land recent Roman holidays of Kim Kardashian, at least from the point of view of the look, they are very different from those of Audrey Hepburn, which made the views of the city even more famous thanks to his famous film by 1953.

And if the British star is in love – by fiction – with Gregory Peck went down in history for his put bon ton, the dresses tightened at the waist by a belt, the dancers and the full skirts above the ankle, the ex-wife of Kanye West brought to the capital a whole different kind of wardrobe.

Kim Kardashian’s look from city exploration

Kim Kardashian does not give up on surprising not even when it comes to visiting the monuments of the city. To walk more easily, instead of the usual very high stilettos he wore (at least) the most comfortable flip-flops. A pair of blue satin boxer shorts (who knows ever a fight breaks out) and one hyper tight t-shirt, low-cut and with portholes complete the outfit (who knows you will never meet the right man). The diva seems to like the Colosseum. Someone will have told you that it is not for sale?

A night at the museum

To visit the Vatican museums, Kim Kardashian chose a not really practical white lace dress, with strategic cuts on the hips and matching pearl-colored sunglasses. A look more suited to be admired than to… admire the works of art contained in the Museum.

Black is back for Kim Kardashian

Probably, go unnoticed for Kim Kardashian it is a disgrace that he would not wish even on his worst enemy (which we know to be Paris Hilton).

So, in yet another change of look, the diva chose a hyper-tight cardigan with a single button fastened and pulled beyond belief. That if he leaves and hits someone in the eye it could blind them. The skirt, with a fire-breathing dragon embroidered on it, it is not a masterpiece of sobriety. Or maybe the star wanted us to know she was a fan of the Game of Thrones?

Total look: tortoise

Loading... Advertisements

To the diva like the combinations. And this is well established. Now, however, exceeds the ton-by-ton threshold combining – in total look turtle – dress, glasses, clutch bag and even nails (see detail in the photo below). Someone call animal protection!

White, chic and not binding

White has always given an iImage of purity and whiteness. As the look of a schoolgirl by Kim Kardashian, who shows up in Piazza di Spagna – deserted: will they have closed the streets just for her? – in a bra and a miniskirt-belt.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

At the foot, snake-shaped jewel sandals, clinging to the knee and with very high heel, perfect for walking on the cobblestones of the city …

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED