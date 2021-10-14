Kim Kardashian and her new style in Balenciaga shocking pink

Always on the streets of New York, Kim wears the maison’s Crushed Velvet Sartorial Jacket maxi blazer, paired with satin boots by Vetements x Manolo Blahnik and a pair of black rectangular sunglasses also signed by Balenciaga. For the spotlight, we opt for what has now become Kim’s distinctive uniform, namely a twin-set effect jumpsuit, this time made to measure in neon pink velor, with turtlenecks and leggings joined in a total-body garment with high collar and gloves, up to the tip of the shoes. Very long loose hair, everything is enriched by Reliquia chandelier earrings, in dark silver with white crystals.

Getty Images

Courtesy Balenciaga

Finally, at the end of the episode, Kim makes a theatrical appearance in a stretch couture jumpsuit accompanied by an immense silk feather boa, a custom-made reinterpretation of some of the garments seen during the show Haute Couture of the house, illuminating the ensemble with a 3D printed earrings in silver and crystals. To close the circle, a last look just revealed by the brand, or a bodysuit in lipstick-colored lace with a floral pattern, which incorporates the sinuous silhouettes of the spring-summer 2022 collection.

Courtesy Balenciaga

Such a sudden change of tone brings attention back to Kim’s struggle to consolidate the new female values ​​of entrepreneurship, financial power and political voice, reaffirming that a leader can finally start wearing pink.

