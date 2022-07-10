Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe seduce the web with their incredible figure (photos)

Alicia Keys performed on the Bercy stage this Thursday, July 7. To celebrate this, she organized a little surprise for her French fans. She brought Aya Nakamura on stage.

So, to celebrate this moment, the singer sang her greatest hits such as “Show me love”, “Empire State of Mind”, or even “If I Ain’t Got You”. Alicia Keys did not stop there to surprise her French fans.

Indeed, a few hours before the concert, the artist asked his fans “If I were to surprise you, how should I do it?”. So it seems that she found the answer by inviting… Aya Nakamura!

“Let me introduce you to my sister Aya”, launched the star all smiles from the stage. Then, Aya Nakamura sang her world hit Djadja in front of thousands of people, and with Alicia Keys.

What to prove a little more the global aura of Aya Nakamura. His music goes beyond borders. It is not for nothing that she holds the record for the number of views on YouTube in 2021.

After the concert, Aya Nakamura was therefore happy to share a few excerpts on Instagram. As for the fans, they could not hide their joy. “I have just seen Alicia Keys invite Aya Nakamura on the Bercy stage to enjailler together on Djadja. I can die,” can we read on Twitter.