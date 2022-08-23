Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtne-y pinned for terrible abuse!

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney have been singled out for violating drought restrictions in California.

Several celebrities have received warnings for breaking drought restrictions. This was the case of Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

The Kardashian sisters at the heart of many controversies

When it’s not Kim Kardashian, it’s another sister who finds herself at the heart of many controversies. In this case, at the moment it is Kylie Jenner who has drawn the wrath of Internet users.

Indeed, the star appeared with her darling Travis Scott in front their respective private jet on Instagram. “Do you want to take mine or yours?” »she wrote in the caption.

It was enough to create anger in his comments. “Why should I use paper straws when 1% of the population emit tons of CO2 just for a day trip to Palm Springs”commented a user.

But that’s not all ! A few days later, Kim Kardashian’s sister found herself in the heart of a new scandal on social networks. But this time it’s about his brand.

Yes, while she was visiting the laboratories of Kylie Cosmetics, the star wanted to share this moment with her fans. Problem : she wore no protective gearor even charlotte.

” I didn’t make the samples. I’m just in a space to take photos for social media content. No one is putting customers at risk”was then defended the sister of Kim Kardashian.

But this time it’s good Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney who find themselves in the heart of a turmoil. MCE TV tells you more!

Kim Kardashian used 232,000 more gallons of water than she’s permitted to, in the middle of a historic drought. Sylvester Stallone went 230,000 gallons over his allowance. The average Angeleno uses just 72 gallons of water per day https://t.co/dW2s2WteDe — Aaron Mendelson (@a_mendelson) August 22, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney aren’t battling drought

As Kim Kardashian tries to recover from her breakup with her ex-husbandPete Davidson, she has to face a new problem. Kourtney Kardashian is also concerned.

In effect, restrictions have been put in place in several areas of southern California, to combat drought. However, some neighborhoods are well known for their lush green lawns and swimming pools that exceed the allowed rate.

Thus, many stars, including Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, have received warnings for non-compliance with restrictions on water consumption. At least, that’s what our colleagues from the Los Angeles Times say.

Kim Kardashian would have exceeded almost 880,000 liters the amount of water allocated to it. It is the celebrity who has exceeded this rate the most.

Kourtney Kardashian exceeded 380,000 liters. Finally, Sylvester Stalone, meanwhile, is in second place with 870,000 liters of water too much.

Each of the stars concerned saw each other sanctioned with a fine of one hundred euros. The problem being that the owners in question are often very rich and it is therefore not a problem.

For now, neither Kim Kardashian nor her sister Kourtney Kardashian responded to these charges. Whether they will in the future remains to be seen. So it’s a case to follow!

