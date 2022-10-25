Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump had dinner together for three hours

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump apparently shared a very long dinner in Beverly Hills. The reality TV star was spotted with a reality TV star’s daughter during a three-hour dinner at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday, October 23, according to TMZ. Kim Kardashian stayed consistent with her current trends by sporting an all black look while Ivanka Trump, in stark contrast, wore a beige trench coat.

Here’s a photo of Kim and Ivanka, via the @ViralMaterialz Twitter account:

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

For the moment, it is not known if this dinner was a professional or personal meeting. TMZ reports that a source inside the restaurant said the women discussed how to handle a family member who makes comments you disagree with. A subject that could correspond to their respective situations: the ex of Kim Kardashian, Kanye Westrecently caused an uproar with anti-Semitic remarks, and Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushnerwho both worked under the presidency of donald trump (after he made many offensive comments about many people), are Jewish. Kanye West is also known to be friends with the former president.

This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump have seen each other. In recent years, the star, who got into politics when she became involved in criminal justice reform, has been spotted with her at both the White House and the Trumps’ home- Kushner.