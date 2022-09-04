Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are fighting over their kids!

Between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West nothing goes! The two stars even argue because of their children! We tell you everything!

This is the question that bothers internet users… What is the current relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Do they argue because of their children? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at war

While he was very discreet on social networks, Kanye West came back more upset than ever. He first deleted all the photos of his children on his Instagram account. The reason ? He disagrees with Kim Kardashian on the education of his children.

He does not accept that his daughter North changes schools. Indeed, his children attend a fancy private school in Los Angeles. But Kanye West wanted them be transferred to his own Donda Academy. A Christian school he has just opened:

“Hi guys I’m baaaaack Sorry it took so long to post, I just had a great meeting with Kim about schools. You don’t have the right to say where the children go to school ‘Why do you decide? Because you’re half white?

There is no doubt, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are indeed at war. Especially since things don’t stop there! Ye also did strange revelations about Kim’s health. He then speaks of his intimacy:

“Kim has a lot of diarrhoea. Much more than normal. » Subsequently, he attacked Kris Jenner whom he hates so much. This isn’t the first time he’s taken it out on her:

” Don’t let Kris make you playboy like she did with Kylie and Kim. Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with addiction. Instagram promotes it. I won’t let that happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Kanye West has lost it on IG 😳 pic.twitter.com/ruZ2Vq9muJ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 3, 2022

Big tensions with Adidas

And to top it off, the rapper attacked Pete Davidson again. “Skete Davidson died at the age of 28,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian’s ex is also at odds with Adidas. Mark with which he has long collaborated. So he declared a war on Adidas. It was on his Insta account that he made other revelations:

“I’m sure this photo will send Adidas stock through the roof. Welcome Jing Ulrich who is a board member of Zdidas and JP Morgan. So it makes sense now that when I wanted to sell, JP Morgan shut up. »

“I swear you’ll have to give up everything before I’m legally done with you.” A source said more about the rapper’s behavior:

“Ye’s frustration stems from feeling left out of running the Yeezy Gap brand he ran. Kanye made a point of describing Andreessen Horowitz as “the only VC I love,” making another exception by adding, “and Cyrus.”

So what happens to Kim Kardashian’s ex? He seems ready to do anything to declare his truth!