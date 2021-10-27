The rapper wants to try again, and according to sources Kim Kardashian is “open to the idea of ​​making their marriage work.” Here’s what’s going on

Last February, after nearly seven years of marriage, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

However the two remained in close contact, both for business and personal reasons, which led to a a succession of rumors that the ex-couple would have put the divorce plans on hold.

Kim and Kanye would in fact allegedly have had one friendly parting also because of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, who have decided to grow up together.

West also helped the reality star with the rebrand of his line KKW Beauty, and Kim on the other hand supported her ex-husband on the occasion of his recent career successes.

Sure, it’s not impossible for two people who are divorcing to support each other so publicly, but sadly it’s unusual.

Here because everyone thinks that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have paused their divorce to get back together (or at least try again).

Kanye wants to try again and Kim Kardashian is “open to the idea”

The first speculations about a possible return of the flame from the party of Kanye West on the occasion of the release of his album Donda, in which Kim Kardashian appeared in a wedding dress and appeared to be “getting married” to the artist.

A few days later, a source would have made it known that the rapper wants to reconcile with his ex-wife, and Kim Kardashian isn’t entirely against the idea.

The source in fact said that the star of Keep Up With The Kardashian And “open “to the idea of ​​trying to make their marriage work.

“Kim is not rushing the divorce – explained the insider – She and Kanye are doing well right now, and they are in no hurry to conclude the divorce.”

The source also added that Kim is “really happy” to be on good terms with Kanye West, especially “for the sake of the children, who are very close to their father”.

The reality star also admitted that, despite the ups and downs, she highly respects her ex-husband and his artistic sense, saying that “Kanye will always be the person who gives me the most inspiration.”

West, meanwhile, has said he wants to fully reunite with Kim Kardashian.

“Kanye has expressed his desire to try again, and Kim is thinking about it. But first he wants to focus on rebuilding their foundations and on the friendship they have in order to create something stronger then. “