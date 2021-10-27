News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West close again? They are together in New York

It’s official, Kim Kardashian will be the host of this Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the variety comedy program of the American channel NBC. The confirmation of his participation, however, made many in the sector turn up their noses, especially the protagonist of Will & Grace, Debra Messing. The woman posted on her Twitter account a controversial state against the digital entrepreneur writing: “Why Kim Kardashian? I know he is an icon of this current culture, but SNL has presenters who are generally artists who have to promote upcoming movies, TV shows or music albums ”.

After the virtual attack shared by all the international media, the former Mrs. Kardashian-West admitted on Instagram of feel a lot of pressure about the star sketch of the evening, as Debra, a renowned actress in the comedy-television industry, had questioned her abilities. Despite the harsh criticism of the woman, she found comfort in the cast of the show, and in particular in its founder Lorne Michaels with whom she was spotted on Tuesday evening at dinner.

Instagram @kimkardashianwest

Not only Lorne, however, would have supported the Kardashian. According to some rumors, in fact, even the ex-husband Kanye he would come forward to help and support Kim, joining her in New York during rehearsals for the show. In fact, according to sources close by, the singer, more understanding than ever, would have given his ex-wife advice on his opening monologue and also on the outfits he will wear during the episode.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: is divorce a thing of the past?

After the much talked about appearance during the live of Donda in which they seemed to be remarrying, the two had been spotted weeks ago at a business dinner at the Malibu Nobu restaurant, from which they had gone out together, climbing on the same car. Now, however, the news of an approach before SNL. So many wonder if their divorce was true or if it was yet another publicity stunt to promote themselves. Kim, however, seems determined to proceed with the divorce proceedings and with regard to their closeness she argues that it is exclusively in order not to upset the family reality of their children.

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / PR Photos

