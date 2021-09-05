Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, couple breaks out, imminent divorce – People

Among the many “K” of the Kardashian universe now appears the letter “D”. “Divorce is imminent” between Kim and Kanye West, learned the “New York Post” immediately confirmed by “People”.

“She’s had enough,” agree sources close to the famous couple that the powerful influencer sent her husband for a trial separation at the $ 14 million ranch the rapper bought two years ago in Wyoming.

Kim would also have hired Laura Wasser, the queen of Hollywood divorces who treated, among others, that of Angelina Jolie by Brad Pitt and Maria Shriver by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Wasser, who inspired the character played by Laura Dern in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” has already witnessed the reality diva when her previous marriage to NBA champion Kris Humphries fell through. “Kim and Kanye are keeping it quiet, but at this point as a couple they are finished,” said the source of “Page Six,” the gossip column of the Rupert Murdoch tabloid, while TMZ said the couple would have turned to a marriage counselor to try to find an agreement without having to go to the judge. It supports “E!” that Kim would grit her teeth for the sake of North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint, their four still young children. “Kanye will always be close to her heart, but at this point she only cares about the good of the children.”

Kim and Kanye met in 2013, when she was still legally married in Humphries. They then got married in May 2014 in Florence, in a sumptuous and armored ceremony at the Forte Belvedere: the white dress by Givenchy signed by Riccardo Tisci is unforgettable. Rumors of a crisis in the union have not been circulating since today: it was discussed with her in September that she would have had enough of her husband’s mental state, afflicted with bipolar syndrome.

The rapper’s candidacy for the White House, not to mention his friendship with Donald Trump, would have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. “Kim is now thinking seriously about being a lawyer and continuing with her prison reform campaign,” said the source of “Page Six”. Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye have spent the holidays apart. And already in October the elaborate party for her 40 / o birthday on a private island had been a source of tension: “He arrived late and left early, merely bringing a hologram of his deceased father as a gift. of her, Robert Kardashian “. Kanye hadn’t even found time to pose for Instagram photos: a cardinal sin in the Kardashian universe.

