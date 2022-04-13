Kim Kardashian and Kanye West didn’t speak for eight months after filing for divorce

Kim Kardashian has shared that she and Kanye West didn’t speak for eight months after filing for divorce in February 2021.

The reality TV star, who was declared legally single by a judge in March, told Amanda Hirsch on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat that their relationship had not been friendly when it broke up.

“We continued on and off, and we went about eight months without even speaking to each other when the divorce began. Then we started talking again, and I went to the premiere of Donda (Kanye West’s album),” she explained, adding that the rapper was still seeing their four children.

“He and I just took a little time without talking to each other, and I think in relationships it’s often like that. I just hope…I hope we’re an example of co-parenting, at the end of the day.”

While appearing on the podcast, the SKIMS founder also opened up about her kiss with Pete Davidson during a skit on Saturday Night Live in October shortly before they started dating.

“When we kissed, I was just like, ‘Mmm!’ It was a movie kiss, but it still did something to me, she shared. It wasn’t anything like a super crazy feeling, I was just like, “Hmm,” and then I was like, “Wow, I haven’t really kissed anybody else in 10 years, so maybe that I’m just stupid and it’s nothing and it’s just a movie kiss”. And then a few days later, I was like, “Hmm, there’s a certain BDE (Big D*ck Energy in English: an aura of charisma and self-confidence). I have to get going.”

She added that Pete Davidson didn’t attend the after-party because he was ‘too cool’ for it, and added that fans will have to watch his new reality TV show, The Kardashiansto find out who initiated their first date.

The show begins this Thursday, on Disney+.

