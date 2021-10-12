News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Moments that prove they are now mutually supportive friends

12 October 2021




It’s been eight months since Kim Kardashian has compiled the documents to ask for a divorce from Kanye West and, after an initial distance between them, now their relationship has evolved and become a “friendship.”

The latest proof is the fact that the 44-year-old rapper helped and supported the 40-year-old star in preparing to conduct the Saturday Night Live. They were seen together in New York in the week of rehearsals that preceded the live broadcast on Saturday 9 October.

In her funny monologue on the show, Kim Kardashian also put in a joke about her ex-husband, joking about getting divorced because of his personality. Kanye West would have taken it just fine, understanding the spirit of the comedy show, and would also have applauded her in person as he would be sitting in the audience with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian.

Kanye and the whole family were incredibly supportive and they’ve been there for her all week – told a source of E! News – Kim heard everyone cheering for her“.

But this of the Saturday Night Live it wasn’t the first time the two exes have supported each other after filing for divorce.

Kanye West created together with the creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia, the very original look sported by the ex-wife at the Met Gala 2021.

Conversely, Kim Kardashian supported the rapper by attending the super listening event of Donda in Atlanta.

They have achieved a happy place in their relationship – said another insider of AND!They are respectful of each other’s wishes and have established a good friendship. Everything is working fine for now and Kim wants to keep things in this direction“.

The Kimye are sat the same wavelength on the subject of separation of assets (which will follow the prenuptial agreement) and have requested joint custody of the children North, aged 8, Saint, 5 years old, Chicago, 3 years old and Psalm 2 years.

Both would like a peaceful relationship especially for the good of children and in July they had been spotted in a first attempt at co-parenting with a full family outing in San Francisco.

