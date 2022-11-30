Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially divorced

After two years of negotiations, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially settled their divorce.

• Read also: Kim Kardashian wants to reconsider her partnership with Balenciaga after a controversial campaign

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the SKIMS founder and the rapper have agreed to joint custody with “equal access” to their four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three. year.

The singer is also obligated to pay his ex-wife $200,000 a month in spousal support, cover 50% of their children’s education expenses, and contribute 50% of their security expenses.

The two stars tied the knot in 2014, following the reality TV star’s divorce from Kris Humphries. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021, after seven years of marriage.

In an interview with vogue, in February, she confided in her break-up with the father of her children, explaining: “I think that during the last two years, I decided that I was going to make myself happy. And it feels really good.”

Kanye West made headlines in October when he tweeted anti-Semitic slurs. Although he later apologized for his comments, the Yeezy designer lost numerous contracts – with Balenciaga, Vogue and CAA (Creative Arts Agency), among others.