Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the way to divorce

It’s the last attempt. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West they are doing a couple therapy course to try to save their marriage. It is the forty-year-old reality star who wants to separate from her rapper husband. For months there have been rumors about a couple that was no longer such with practically separate lives.

“Kim and Kanye,” a source close to the couple explained to the weekly People, “are following a report of marriage counseling and they are evaluating the options they have available.

They have been working on their marriage for a long time, but no decision has been made.” Another source added that their story is not over yet. “They’re still trying to see if their marriage can be saved.”

The Kardashian family would be at Kim’s side whichever way the story ends with the rapper. “Kris Jenner and Kim’s sisters are supporting her as much as possible. They saw her in great difficulty last year and would like to see her and her husband happy again, in whatever way this may happen».

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West they married in 2014 and they have four children together: girls North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and boys Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns two in May.

The divorce initiative would be Kim’s, followed by one of the best lawyers in the field Laura Wasser. Kardashian allegedly asked her 43-year-old husband for space and time to understand what will become of his future. Who is close to the Rapper he says he is fine, despite the sadness of the moment.

The crisis dates back to the summer when they collapsed the ambitions of course to the presidency of West and he disclosed, during the campaign, private details about his personal life and his family. Since then it would also be particularly marked bipolar disorder of the actor. Only at the end of summer a period of tranquility in Los Angeles with their children, then again tweets about the life of the couple that would have annoyed Kim Kardashian a lot. The whole last year has been of almost separate life for the two. The epilogue probably in 2021.

