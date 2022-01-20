Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, quarrel for children on social media. Photo and video

At the rapper does not go down to the ex-wife involving North (only 8 years) in its activities on the web. And he says he is ready to act to defend the little girl

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West are at loggerheads again. The rapper, in fact, does not digest at all that Kim involves his daughter North, just eight years old, in his social activities that have made her so famous: “They are not safe places” – PHOTO | VIDEO

WRECKED MARRIAGE – The two divorced, after numerous crises, at the beginning of 2021. They got married in Italy on May 24, 2014 at the Fortezza Belvedere in Florence (remember the chic and trashy wedding? – LOOK ), they were together for seven years and had four children: North, Chicago, Rsalm and Saint. By mutual agreement, the children were entrusted to Kim. But lately the disagreements have resumed.

THE DANGER – To raise the pitch is Kanye, who, speaking on Hollywood Unlocked, stated that it is not at all convidar Kim choosing to engage the daughter on social, even with an account in your name. In particular, the rapper is concerned by the presence of North of Tik Tok: “This is not a sure thing.” Now he awaits the reaction of the former wife, who, it is easy to imagine, will answer in kind.

