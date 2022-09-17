Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite for First Photos After Pete Davidson Split at North Basketball Game

Image Credit: CPR/D.Sanchez/BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West you know how to keep fans guessing about their relationship! The estranged couple were spotted cheering on their daughter North West at his basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday September 17, marking the first time they have been photographed together since Kim split from pete davidson. The last time the makeup mogul and the rapper were photographed in public was last June, when they shared lunch.

In the photos, Kim and Kanye flank North, chatting with their eldest as she finished her basketball game. The reality star looked amazing in her white tank top and bright orange sweatpants as she put her arm around North. Kanye, meanwhile, kept a cool head in his usual dark hoodie and matching pants, as he too seemed quite talkative.

The outing comes just hours after it was reported that Kanye is now dating Candice Swanepoel. After the “Famous” rapper was spotted flirting with the model at the Yeezy GAP sunglasses event at New York Fashion Week earlier this week, the pair are now reportedly an official couple! This comes after Kanye was spotted at the Giorgio Baldi celebrity hotspot in Santa Monica a week prior with a mystery woman!

In other Kanye dating news, he reportedly said he quit with chaney-jones in June. However, the Instagram model denied breaking up with the father-of-four. On June 8, Kanye’s birthday, she posted a TikTok video, saying “Happy birthday baby, I love youuuuu,” along with a short montage of love photos of the couple. However, the couple have not been seen together in public since June. This all came after Kanye hung out with the actress Julia Fox for a hot second in early 2022.

Meanwhile, Kim is back in the market after calling off her nine-month romance with Pete. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim is “single and ready to mingle,” but she’s not looking to rush into a new relationship. “Love takes time and at the moment Kim doesn’t have time to invest in anything serious. So while she focuses on her billion-dollar empire, including the launch of her new brand of earbuds, she’s in for the fun. If that includes dating, so be it. But she’s far too involved with her family and focused on herself right now to give too much to anyone else.

With their respective love lives a little up in the air at the moment, it’s nice to see Kim and Kanye reunite for the kids – the ex-spouses also share their son Holy6 year old girl Chicago4 and sons Psalm2. Here’s more amazing co-parenting from famous exes!