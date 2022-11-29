Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Settle Their Divorce: Details

Officially done. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce We Weekly can confirm.

According to the settlement obtained by We, The Kardashians star, 42, and the “Famous” rapper, 45, will receive joint custody with “equal access” to their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The documents also state that the musician will pay the reality TV star $200,000 a month for child support and is responsible for 50% of their children’s education and safety expenses.

The duo also split their real estate in accordance with their prenuptial agreement – ​​which also indicates their waiver of spousal support.

In a September interview with hello americaWest discussed his co-parenting struggles with Kardashian, who was declared “legally single” in March after filing for divorce from the “Bound 2” rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“I have a voice, but I had to fight for it,” the Chicago native said. “It hurts when you have to yell about what your kids are wearing. It was a disdain for something I co-created. I co-created the children.

“I’m their dad,” West added. “It has to be co-parenting. It doesn’t just depend on the woman. Like, men also have a choice. Men’s voices matter.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum, for her part, slammed her ex in February, calling her out for her “constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media.”

“Divorce is hard enough for our kids and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way only causes more pain for everyone,” Kim shared via Instagram at ‘era.

West made headlines in October when he tweeted anti-Semitic remarks claiming he wanted to go to “Death Con 3” against Jewish people. While the Yeezy designer later apologized for his comments, he went on to lose million-dollar brand deals with Balenciaga, Vogue and CAA (Creative Arts Agency), among others. Kardashian, for her part, took a stand against her ex-husband’s comments.

“Hate speech is never acceptable or excusable,” the TV personality tweeted at the time. “I stand with the Jewish community and call for an immediate end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric against them.

In November, a source exclusively said We that the reality star was looking into claims that West showed his former employees some risque photos of her while working with Adidas.

“Kim is disgusted,” the insider said at the time, noting that the scandal was “just another bombshell about Kanye.” “She feels violated and horrified.”

Keep scrolling to learn all about West and Kardashian’s divorce settlement: