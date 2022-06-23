Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spotted wearing the same hat days after hanging out together

Some fans think Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be secretly getting back together, at the expense of her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Fans of two different Kardashian-centric subreddits began theorizing about Kimye’s possible reunion after noticing apparent clues in both of their wardrobes.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wore the same hat a few days apart.

West was spotted wearing the hat in question at their daughter North’s basketball game on Friday. Kardashian, who was also in attendance at the basketball game, was later seen wearing the same hat on Wednesday while in New York.

Additionally, TMZ reported that the two spoke to each other throughout the game and appeared to be on relatively good terms. They also attended their son Saint’s soccer game in March, but didn’t interact much there.

It’s unclear which brand made the cap, but Kardashian was seen wearing it with an outfit consisting mostly of Vetements and Balenciaga items, all designed by Demna Gvasalia.

Gvasalia, a friend of West and Kardashian, has dressed both members of the former couple throughout their breakup and divorce, so this isn’t the first time they’ve worn similar styles.

Fans are still hoping for a reconciliation from Kimye.

Seeing the former couple wearing the same hat sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Some fans believe the shared wardrobe hinted that the pair were starting to reconcile after their messy breakup, with the potential for more down the line.

Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson is currently filming in Australia, so Kimye fans are hoping the former couple will reunite in his absence.

“It’s probably the first step for them to get back together,” said one fan. “I don’t even think her and Pete are real. It was just too convenient of her to pick Pete out of all the guys to date, knowing they’d all hung out together.

“I really think it was to make Pete more famous and show the more ‘human’ side of Kim. I think they’re all stunt girls, including Kanye.

On the other hand, many fans thought it was unremarkable and they would soon go back to life as usual.

“As long as Pete is in Australia and we don’t see them together for a while, that’s what we’re going to be subjected to,” one fan said.

“I shouldn’t mind because it’s completely meaningless but I find it slightly annoying that she can’t find her own sense of style outside of Kanye’s vision,” another fan said.

Getting back together after divorce and other relationships can be complicated.

We asked Larry Michel, a San Diego-based marriage and marriage counselor, what steps are needed for successful reconciliations.

“There are a few critical factors that make this possible and when it happens it’s actually better than the first time,” Michel said.

“First, they have matured enough to fully appreciate what they had and who they became following their separation. »

Michel also says that it is necessary for couples to have “dramatically improved their ability to be truly emotionally intimate with their partner, which translates into better communication, a better appreciation of each other’s needs, the ability to embrace a vision common of their future together. When it happens like that, it can be a huge success.

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on current affairs and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to follow its contents.