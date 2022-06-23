Entertainment

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spotted wearing the same hat days after hanging out together

Some fans think Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be secretly getting back together, at the expense of her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Fans of two different Kardashian-centric subreddits began theorizing about Kimye’s possible reunion after noticing apparent clues in both of their wardrobes.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wore the same hat a few days apart.

West was spotted wearing the hat in question at their daughter North’s basketball game on Friday. Kardashian, who was also in attendance at the basketball game, was later seen wearing the same hat on Wednesday while in New York.

Additionally, TMZ reported that the two spoke to each other throughout the game and appeared to be on relatively good terms. They also attended their son Saint’s soccer game in March, but didn’t interact much there.

It’s unclear which brand made the cap, but Kardashian was seen wearing it with an outfit consisting mostly of Vetements and Balenciaga items, all designed by Demna Gvasalia.

Gvasalia, a friend of West and Kardashian, has dressed both members of the former couple throughout their breakup and divorce, so this isn’t the first time they’ve worn similar styles.

Fans are still hoping for a reconciliation from Kimye.

Seeing the former couple wearing the same hat sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Some fans believe the shared wardrobe hinted that the pair were starting to reconcile after their messy breakup, with the potential for more down the line.

Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson is currently filming in Australia, so Kimye fans are hoping the former couple will reunite in his absence.

