Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still together? She removes all doubts

Although they are compiling the documents to proceed with the formalization of the divorce, unlike many other couples Kim Kardashian And Kanye West they show their affection for each other now more than ever. Already during Kim’s participation in the variety program Saturday Night Live, the man had flown to New York to personally reassure his ex-wife and help her with the preparations for her sketches. To the most mischievous the countless occasions in which the two appeared together, despite the separation, seemed an alarm bell: who knows if the spark has struck again between the two that has transformed them into one of the most loved couples in the world.

READ ALSO> Kim Kardashian buys the villa of ex-husband Kanye West: the figure is shocking

Now after a long time praise during the show Kim expresses herself about her now ex-husband: “He is the richest black man in America, a talented genius who gave me 4 wonderful children”, so the entrepreneur returns to talk tenderly about him in an interview with the magazine WSJ. Gestures that show how much in seven years the two have truly loved each other and have not been together for profit, as many gossips said at the time of their marriage.

READ ALSO> Kanye West sells his Ranch in Wyoming and loses several million dollars, here’s why

Loading... Advertisements

In the interview, speaking of her husband, the woman said: “Kanye will always be my greatest source of inspiration for me”. Not only do the two share a family together, but also their own business. In fact, as she admits, Kanye owns a part of Skims, the Kardashian brand that produces containment garments shapewear, for training and at home. Perhaps there is Kanye’s hand in the brand’s capsule collection together with Fendi, since in the past he worked there as an apprentice in the style office.

READ ALSO> Valentino Rossi soon dad reveals to Le Iene: “I’ll race with a car next year”

Kanye West Kim Kardashian: the couple don’t get back together

Therefore, although the two really share everything and want a lot of good, Kim is determined to continue with the divorce practices, arguing that: “Nothing has changed“. A source close to them confirms the version by saying: “He is still his family and they are friends. They have worked on their friendship for their children and continue to support each other. He will always be his family and they will support themselves forever ”. Currently, even if both of them are single neither of them is dating anyone, who knows what awaits them in the future.