Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the couple breaks out, divorce imminent – People

Among the many “K”s of the Kardashian universe now appears the letter “D”. “Divorce is imminent” between Kim and Kanye West, learned the “New York Post” immediately confirmed by “People”.

“She’s had enough,” agree sources close to the famous couple that the powerful influencer sent her husband for a trial separation at the $14 million ranch the rapper bought two years ago in Wyoming.

Kim would also hire Laura Wasser, the queen of Hollywood divorces who treated, among others, that of Angelina Jolie from Brad Pitt and Maria Shriver from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Wasser, who inspired the character played by Laura Dern in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” has already assisted the reality tv diva when her previous marriage to NBA champion Kris Humphries failed. “Kim and Kanye keep it in silence, but at this point as a couple they are over,” said the source of “Page Six,” the gossip column of Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid, while according to TMZ the couple would have turned to a marriage counselor to try to find a deal without having to go to court. He claims “And!” that Kim would grit his teeth for the sake of North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint, the four children still young. “Kanye will always be close to her heart, but at this point she is only interested in the good of the children.”

Kim and Kanye had met in 2013, when she was still legally married in Humphries. They were then married in May 2014 in Florence, in a sumptuous and armored ceremony at Forte Belvedere: the white dress by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci was unforgettable. It is not from today that rumors of crisis in the union circulate: it was discussed in September with her that she would have had enough of the mental state of her husband, afflicted with bipolar syndrome.

The rapper’s candidacy for the White House, not to mention the friendship with Donald Trump, would have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. “Kim is now seriously thinking about being a lawyer and continuing with his campaign for prison reform,” the “Page Six” source said. Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye have spent the parties apart. And already in October the elaborate party for her 40th birthday on a private island had been a source of tension: “He arrived late and left early, limiting himself to bringing as a gift a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian”. Kanye had not even found time to pose for Instagram photos: a capital sin in the Kardashian universe.

