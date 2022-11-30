Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: the divorce is finalized, the rapper will have to pay 200,000 dollars in child support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce proceedings are finalized, reports this Wednesday, November 30, TMZ. The rapper will have to pay $200,000 a month in alimony in addition to having to pay half of the costs related to living expenses for their four children.

End clap in the divorce proceedings between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The controversial rapper will have to pay monthly child support of $200,000 for their four children. He will also be responsible for half of the medical, educational and security expenses. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple will have joint custody of daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

Both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have waived spousal support. The couple also agreed to settle disputes over the children by participating in mediation. However, if one of the parties does not participate, the other is authorized to make the decision by default.

Division of the couple’s property

The couple’s assets, including their property, will be divided according to their marriage contract. TMZ reports in particular that the house that Kanye West had bought near the property of Kim Kardashian following their separation will return to the star of reality TV.

The site also announces that Kanye will keep his $ 60 million Malibu beach house, his two ranches in Wyoming, his property in Calabasas, but also his house in Belgium and his childhood home which he bought from Chicago.

Kim Kardashian will keep the property she owns in Idaho and the $60 million Hidden Hills property she calls home.

Already declared officially single for nine months, Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage. The two celebrities started dating in 2012 and got married in May 2014.

Their marriage had exploded in 2020 after Kanye West launched a controversial bid for President of the United States and leaked deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail.

At the time, Kim Kardashian shared that her husband had bipolar disorder asking fans for “compassion” as they went through a “complicated and painful” situation, then filed for divorce in 2021.