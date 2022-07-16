Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the end of a hypermediatized couple

Scandalous divorces (3/5). – Third chapter of our summer saga. Four children and a fortune later, the star influencer and rapper-entrepreneur is turning the page on one of love affairs the most profitable on the planet.

Last March, a Californian judge put an end to the marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. After nearly seven years of a tumultuous and hypermediatic union with the king of hip-hop, the star of social networks and reality TV found his freedom – and his famous surname. The Kardashian-West brand, a sign of the love and business fusion that had taken place between the two, faded away to allow the Kim Kardashian brand to be reborn. And this, just in time for the influencer callipyge to launch a new business, her beauty line SKKN by KIM. Scrutinized, criticized, psychoanalyzed: in 2021, the separation of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will have been one of the most followed people events on the planet. Low blows, nervous breakdowns and emotional blackmail: in this almost live divorce on social networks, nothing will have been spared us.

Stakes ? A colossal fortune to share, four children, but above all personal businesses…