Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the latest attempt to save the marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West they are in crisis, or maybe not, and yet… In recent weeks there have been countless rumors about the couple, about to break out, for some, or in love as always, for others. The truth, as often happens, would lie in the middle, at least according to TMZ which exclusively launched the latest indiscretion: “They are trying to save their relationship.”

All would not yet be lost, in short, between the US reality star and the rapper, who would be experiencing an undeniably complicated moment.

“They are trying to deal with an extremely difficult part of their relationship and hope that a family trip can help them sort things out… before they are irreparable.’ revealed a source close to the couple to the magazine. The two would have decided on this vacation all together last week, when Kim visited Kanye in Wyoming, where the rapper has two ranches, one bought last winter for almost 15 million dollars, the Bighorn Mountain Ranch, and another for a little less, in September, the Monster Lake Ranch. It is between these two properties that Kanye has split in recent months, while Kim has remained in Los Angeles with the rest of the Kardashian clan and their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The two, who married six years ago in Florence, would have discussed divorce at length, a topic in the air since last year. According to always TMZ it would have been the rapper who asked Kim, although the causes of this moment of difficulty are not at all clear.

What is certain is that in recent weeks they have made a lot of talk about them. In June, on the occasion of her husband’s birthday, Kim had written him a beautiful social dedication: “Life would not be the same without you, never change. Best wishes to my king,” and then he had defended his behavior and justified the words spoken in public, especially at a rally in South Carolina, with a view to a rather unlikely candidacy for the American presidency. Among the most shocking sentences, the accusations of kidnapping addressed to his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner, but also very private facts, such as the revelation of having evaluated the possibility of an abortion at the first pregnancy of Kim, who would later give birth to North, now 7 years old. At the base of everything, a bipolar disorder.

“It’s incredibly complicated to understand,” Kardashian said after days of silence. “I understand that Kanye is a public figure subject to criticism and capable of arousing opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but difficult person who, above all, has to deal with the pressure of being an artist and a black man. Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish his creativity, it is part of his genius. I ask the media and the public to give him the understanding and empathy he needs to get through this moment».

Words of esteem and closeness, which would not seem to portend a definitive farewell. Who knows if, once finally together, they will be able to find each other again.

