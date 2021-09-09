Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would be trying to get back together: what you need to know

Kanye West allegedly told his friends about a flashback with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but no one would seem to believe him

After the rumored divorce, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still talking about them: the American rapper and record producer would have confessed to his close collaborators and friends in the world of music of a rapprochement with his now ex-wife. Nobody, however, would seem to believe him.

Kanye West: The album “Donda” is out. Rapper: “I hadn’t authorized” Rumors of a reconciliation between the two celebrities began during the third listening party to unveil Kanye West’s new record, “Donda,” at Soldier Field in Chicago, where she presented herself in a wedding dress. Finally, Kim would leave the party hand in hand with West, sparking the curiosity of those present.

Kanye West reveals he's back with Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West vacation together for their children A big scoop, the one put in place by Kanye West, which would only serve to promote his latest album “Donda” and beat his rival Drake in sales. “Kanye is telling other rappers that he and Kim are together again, but that’s a lie.” – A person close to him would have said – “The truth is that he wants to beat Drake in the sales of the new record and has created a great show to attract all the attention of the media.” Even Drake, in fact, is grappling with the release of his new project, entitled “Certified Lover Boy”. The source also revealed that “Kim and Kanye have not spoken for months, after signing the divorce papers. They began to speak again only for the sake of the children. Kim is a good person and is happy to support her ex-husband and his art, she wants to try to have a good relationship. “

Kim Kardashian in wedding dress to support Kanye West The most famous of the Kardashian sisters wore an expensive Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress just for the show, therefore, and the flame between the two would seem not to have reignited. Kanye West persuaded Kim to be part of her art performance and the stunning model and entrepreneur would accept for the sake of the children. The Chicago party is the third Kim attends, after the two events organized in Atlanta in which she was present with her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. A second source would reveal to Page Six that “Kanye asked Kim to be part of his artistic performance and she was happy to help him stage his creative vision and will always support him as an artist. Marriages are complicated, but the two of them really love each other and will do everything to preserve the well-being of their children. They are trying to create a solid friendship and they want to be each other’s shoulder both personally and professionally. “ So no amorous reconciliation between Kim and Kanye, but a purely working interest and, according to the most indiscreet rumors, Kardashian’s will to help her ex-husband earn a lot of money to ensure a millionaire future for their children.