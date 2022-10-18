Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce finalized – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





“Kimye” is officially a thing of the past. Kim Kardashian40 and Kanye West44, finalized their divorce on TK, traditional knowledge reported. The former power couple had been married for more than six years, tying the knot on May 24, 2014 — having started dating in April 2012 — before Kim filed for divorce from the “Stronger” rapper in February 2021, citing “differences irreconcilable.”

When Kim filed for divorce, she requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s four children, daughters North8 and Chicago3 and son Holy5, and Psalm2. Kim and Kanye’s split was ‘amicable’, says TMZ, and none of the stars challenged the prenup they had put in place. Kim did not list a separation date in the divorce papers.

Kim and Kanye sparked divorce rumors in the summer of 2020, which was controversial for the former couple. At the time, Kanye mentioned Kim’s divorce in a slew of tweets, and Kim later responded by revealing her husband was suffering from his bipolar disorder. Unfortunately, tensions between Kim and Kanye only increased when the rapper held a “presidential” rally on July 19, 2020 in South Carolina. In a campaign speech, Kanye claimed the couple discussed aborting their first child, daughter North. Months later, in October 2020, speculation surfaced that the couple spent time apart when Kim started dating without her wedding ring. She and Kayne then spent the holidays separately.

Despite the previous drama, Kim and Kanye seemed to have a friendly post-wedding bond at first. They continued to co-parent their children, and the keeping up with the Kardashians the star even brought the four children to the listening party for Kanye’s new album, donda, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on the night of July 22. A month later, the exes went out for lunch together without their kids in Malibu. During this period, Kanye was romantically linked to the model Irina Sheikhalthough they separated in August 2021.

The togetherness seemed to change around the start of 2022, a few months after Kim started dating pete davidson. Kanye, who briefly dated Julia Fox around the same time began posting his feelings about how Kim was raising his children, including his disapproval of their daughter North making videos on TikTok, and how he wanted their family together. He took to Instagram to call Pete out as well, encouraging people who see him on the street to shout “Kimye” before sharing some of his own texts with Kim, calling him his “favorite person in the world”.