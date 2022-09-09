Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint, 4, makes heartfelt confession on video about mom and dad parenting

KIM Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint has made a candid confession on video about parenting his mom and dad.

The Hulu star recently came under fire from fans over her parenting decisions.

Kim, 41, shared the revealing confession on her Instagram Stories as part of a birthday tribute to Saint’s best friend Koey.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum first posted a photo of the boys with the caption, “Happy Birthday Koey!!! Thank you for being Saint’s best friend for life. We love you so much. »

The Instastory then cuts to a video of six-year-old Saint and his best friend playing with toys.

The six-year-old told the cameraman, who is also Koey’s mother, “Once I had a ten-minute timeout. »

In June, Kim showed off her parenting skills on live TV when she berated Saint and her younger brother Psalm on The Tonight Show.

Host Jimmy Fallon, 47, welcomed her back and said it was his first appearance on the show after hosting Saturday Night Live.

As an alum himself, he had to talk about it.

Kim said it was a fun time, but admitted she had no idea who had attended in the past, including Jimmy and Will Ferrell, but then-boyfriend Pete Davidson 28, told her.

The 41-year-old was barely able to go deeper into her interview without her children interrupting her.

As she told the talk show host that she had been “schooled”, her children started shouting something from the sidelines.

Kim stopped her interview and went into “mom mode” to correct them.

Saint and Psalm were seated in the audience, along with Kim’s friend, Tracy, and her daughter, Remi.

Jimmy looked to the side and said, “I hear kids,” which made the reality star’s head spin.

” Guys. Guys. Can you stop? Kim politely asked her children.

The audience laughed and she continued, “It’s like your first time working with me. Could you please? »

Jimmy looked like he didn’t know what to do, but he said, “Your kids are right there. »

When the camera showed them sitting there, everyone cheered.

The Tonight Show host said hello to them and welcomed the kids to the show.

“My two boys are here and I hear them making so much noise,” Kim said as her sons laughed.

“Guys, this is your first time working with me. Don’t spoil it. Come on,” she continued, and Jimmy burst out laughing.

As Jimmy started talking about his daughter, North, who was 9, the kids continued to act.

Kim turned around again and glanced at them.

Jimmy told them they could go backstage if they didn’t want to be there and Tracy took Psalm backstage for the rest of the interview.

Later in the interview, they showed a clip of her kids singing and they seemed to behave for the rest of the interview.

MOM’S DUTY

A Kardashian account on Tiktok reposted the parts of the interview that involved her children and fans were living for it.

“LMAO. They are so cute,” the original poster captioned the video, along with a laughing emoji.

“Saint looks so grown up. He looks so cute,” another said.

Other fans mocked her and said sitting down to talk was “not a job”.

Although most fans thought the interaction was cute and they were just kids, others put her mother to shame.

A fan chided the mother-of-four simply saying it was “after bedtime”.

“Can she afford a babysitter?” Why does she bring her kids to a late night show only to berate them on national TV? asked another observer.

ATTACH YOURSELF!

Although Kim was mostly praised for being kind to her children during the show, fans had a problem with what happened before.

On the way to the show, she went live on Instagram with her two sons.

As they entered the studios, Kim turned on her Instagram Live and encouraged her sons to come into the frame.

It looked like the car was moving, but Saint wasn’t in a booster seat and neither was Psalm.

The young children threw themselves around the car, jostling to get into the camera and throwing their arms around each other and their mother.

Saint shouted, “Hi weirdos! to the camera, before adding, “If you’re watching this, I hate you.” »

Kim struggled to discipline her children, with the two yelling at each other.

Fans on Reddit reposted the video and they slammed her for not making her kids wear seat belts.

“It’s so irresponsible. Why does she let her kids ride around in the car??? said one fan.

“That’s cool so we don’t care about seat belts anymore,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Kim shares four children with Kanye West – North, nine, Saint, Chicago, four, and Psalm.

