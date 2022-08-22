Kim Kardashian and Kevin Hart among stars accused of breaking drought rules

Some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sports industry are also the biggest names on a list of around 2,000 Los Angeles residents accused of using excessive amounts of water amid the ongoing drought .

According to documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times of the Municipal Water District of Las Virgenes, several celebrities have received “exceedance notices” stating that they have exceeded 150% of their monthly water budget at least four times since the district issued new rules to combat the drought at the end of last year.

The excessive water consumption advisories were sent out in May and June and, according to the Timeamong those recipients were Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone and former NBA star Dwyane Wade.

Kim has also come under fire recently after reaching number 7 on a list of celebrities ranked as the ‘biggest offenders’ of private jet shows. While occasionally sharing his views on climate change, the report says his plane has emitted 4,268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights so far this year.

Nearly 97% of Los Angeles is in a state of “severe drought” according to Drought.gov. This year has been considered the fourth driest year in 128 years, with the first four months being the driest on record, the Weather Channel reported in May.

On June 1, Las Virgenes declared a series of tough “Stage 3” restrictions, limiting residents to one day a week for outdoor watering. That month, two properties listed under a trust associated with Kim received excessive water advisories, showing her Hidden Hills home was over its June water budget by about 232,000 gallons, the Time reported.

His sister, Kourtney, also came under fire last month for going 245% over budget at her $8 million Calabasas home.

Records showed actor and comedian Hart was about 519% over budget in June. Meanwhile, Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, exceeded their water budget by 1,400% in June, or about 90,000 gallons of water over the allotted amount. In May, their property went over budget by 489,000 gallons.

The couple released a statement saying they were “doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to do everything possible to resolve the issue”.

Stallone also spoke out about his property’s water usage, which reportedly used about 230,000 gallons more than allowed.

Stallone’s attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement to the Time that the numbers “misrepresent and misinterpret the water usage situation on my client’s property,” adding that the actor has about 500 trees, including fruit trees, that need water. “My client handled the situation responsibly and proactively. »

Mike McNutt, spokesperson for Las Virgenes, told the Time that they ask these celebrities to reduce their water consumption as the city struggles to control the drought.

“People listen to you, people watch you, people appreciate what you do,” McNutt said. “We need you to take the lead, to be examples and to be leaders for other people to follow. »

Newsweek has reached out to reps for Kim Kardashian, Hart, Stallone and Wade for additional comment.