Kim Kardashian and Kevin Hart pinned for violating California water budget restrictions

Of the american celebrities are arrested for having exceeded their water budget during the drought of the State of California. Among them is reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who recently made headlines due to her split from Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian accused of exceeding water allowances in California

Celebrities are allowed to do what they want, when they want. On the other hand, when it comes to meeting challenges that have an impact on entire communities, they have the obligation to respect the rules established by the authorities. Indeed, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Dwaynne Wade, Kevin Hart and many other celebrities are among the 2,000 customers who have recently receivedoverdraft noticeby the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District in Southern California. The notice states that residents have exceeded 150% of their monthly budget water at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency in 2021.

According to reports, some of the celebrities went over budget by more than 500%. Kim Kardashian’s two Hidden Hills properties went well over budget by around 230,000 liters while sister Kourtney’s adjacent Calabasas property went over budget by about 101,000 liters. In June, Kevin Hart’s 26-acre Calabasas property exceeded its budget by 519% or 117,000 liters. An $18million home listed under Dwyane Wade exceeded its allotted water budget in June by more than 1,400%, or 90,000 litres.

The NBA legend and his wife Gabrielle Union released a statement to decry the violation of water restrictions, saying problems with the pool caused their water usage. “We have done everything we can to remedy the situation and will continue to work to resolve the issue. We have replaced all parts of our pool system that [ont] to do with water flow and leaks in addition to converting to synthetic turf and drought tolerant plants to reduce our water usage. We will continue to work with the city and water company to ensure this is not an issue in the future. “, says the press release.

According to warning notices sent to owners, “Guests must adhere to the water reduction and water conservation measures that are in place due to this emergency.” In October 2021, Governor Gavin Newsome declared a drought emergency for the entire state of California, as conservation efforts have not met state goals.