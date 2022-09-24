Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in the parody of House of the Dragon!

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner hit it big when they take part in a parody of the House of the Dragon series with James Corden.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have taken Westeros by storm. Indeed, the two sisters of the most famous clan in the United States played a word from the famous series House of the Dragon. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner improvise as actresses

This Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were present on the set of “The Late Late Show” with James Corden.

For the occasion, the host pulled out all the stops. His goal? Allowing the two business women to slip into the skin of an actress.

Eh yes ! Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were able to play a mythical scene from the House of the Dragon series. The name of their sequence? The Targashians. A genius idea.

“Did everyone here enjoy HBO’s House of the Dragon? », first launched the presenter to the attention of the public. After some cheers, he then added: “Well, listen, you’re not alone. In fact, this show is so popular that it already exists a brand new spin-off, Take a look there. »

Without further ado, James Corden appeared disguised as King Viserys. In the scene, he speaks to his council and explains that he intends to forgive his enemy, Grayson Lannister.

“Hey Big Brother”then loose Kim Kardashian while proudly brandishing the severed head of the enemy in question. ” Why ? He’s so uninteresting, he adds nothing to this realm.”adds the ex of Kanye West.

“I mean Keith is the king right now, but let’s be honest he wouldn’t be anywhere without me”, then declares the mother of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago in front of the camera. MCE TV tells you more about the parody which features Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner !

A hilarious parody

After hearing Kim Kardashian in the confessional, James Corden arrives in turn. ” Kim proves she wants to be queen, but let’s be clear, the iron throne is all mine.”

“I run the armor shapewear, the cosmetics company, the dungeon reform, what else am I forgetting?” Oh yes, body butter”outbids Kim Kardashian’s sister, referring to her brands SKIMS, SKKN BY KIM and her work on prison reform.

In another scene, Kim Targashian then apologizes for her behavior. “Hey, I know you’re crazy,” she says. ” I can see why I disrespected you when I beheaded Grayson Lannister. At the end of the day, we are a family and family always comes first. Here, I brought you a smoothie. »

A sequence that did not fail to make the spectators laugh. Especially since thereafter, it is Kylier Jenner who finally arrives. Travis Scott’s companion appears in a sublime dress that suits her perfectly and wields an ax.

In any case, one thing is certain, and that is that this project bringing together Kim Kardashian and her sister caused a sensation!