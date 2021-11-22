Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox: how the media divorce narrative changes

Kim Kardashian: How women react to a separation

When celebrities break up, the fabric of media narration usually revolves around the figure of the rejected woman. There was Diana, of course, lured into a fake fairytale wedding with a man she wanted – help! – be another woman’s tampax. Then there were the photos of Brad Pitt on a beach in Kenya with his colleague Angelina Jolie in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, but she too was the alleged “other woman” after her breakup with Jennifer Aniston. Ethan Hawke? After divorcing Uma Thurman, the actor married the babysitter. Then there was the separation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, and it was he, Ben, and not her, Jen, who started dating the woman who looked after the children of both of them. In short, usually, when the famous are separated, it is men who “win”: they recover quickly (but have they ever been sick?) and very soon we see them hanging out with their new flame, often a younger woman. Instead, their ex-girlfriends, despite how talented, beautiful and much loved they are, are painted one-dimensional as one of those sad face emojis. But now?

In recent months I have been shocked, but in a positive way, by something that happens very rarely among celebrities: women over 35, divorced or no longer in a couple, happily living new love stories. Now that she is divorcing Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, 40, appears to be dating Pete Davidson, the star of SNL and ex boyfriend of many Hollywood stars, who by the way is 12 years younger than her. Kourtney Kardashian, 42, who has never been married but has returned from a tumultuous back-and-forth relationship with Scott Disick, is now madly in love and even engaged to rocker Travis Barker, who fills her with incredible floral tributes. And their friends, the goth couple of Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, are also subverting all the clichés. After breaking up with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, it was she who turned the page and today she is dating the rapper, as evidenced by their many public outings. As for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, who broke up after 8 years together, she is the one who goes around the world with a 27-year-old star, a certain Harry Styles.