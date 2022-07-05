Kim Kardashian and North ultra stylish for Paris Fashion Week!

Kim Kardashian and North West are on a trip to France. Mother and daughter were spotted in out-of-this-world looks during Fashion Week.

After Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, it’s Kim Kardashian and her daughter North’s turn to make a splash in the streets of the capital. Present for Paris Fashion Week, mother and daughter were ultra stylish. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian at the heart of a new controversy

There are always so many of you to follow the news surrounding Kim Kardashian and his little family. And for good reason ! The young woman continues to share her daily life on social networks. To the delight of his community.

Followed by more than 322 million people on his Instagram account, the star is often unanimous among Internet users. Unfortunately, she recently attracted the wrath of some because of her controversial remarks.

Interviewed by variety on the occasion of the release of his new reality TV show, Kim Kardashian didn’t mince words. “I have the best advice for businesswomen. Move your ass and go to work”she let go…

And to continue: “It seems like no one wants to work these days. You have to. You have to surround yourself with people who want to work”. Something to piss off the fairer sex.

Without further ado, Internet users therefore attacked Kim Kardashian. “The ‘job’ is to wake up, put on makeup and pretend your life is hard in front of the cameras”wrote a user of the Twitter application on his account.

And Jameela Jamil adds: “Growing up in Beverly Hills with well off parents in a mansion…no one needs to hear your advice on success/work ethic.” Ouch.

A few months after this statement, Kim Kardashian is again singled out. This time, because of his behavior considered racist. MCE TV tells you more about the star.

North and her super stylish mom for Fashion Week

Be that as it may, and despite these controversies, Kim Kardashian pursues her baby good way. This Tuesday, July 5, the pretty brunette was also seen in the streets of the capital in the company of her eldest daughter.

Present for Paris Fashion Week, mother and daughter did not fail to cause a sensation in outfits out of the ordinary. Dressed in a neon green ensemble, the girlfriend of Pete Davidson displayed sublime gray hair.

On his side, North was then wearing pretty braids. But that’s not all ! The little girl opted for a pair of studded platform boots.

In addition, she wore wide black pants as well asa blue and red oversized jacket. A look that suited her perfectly. And to sublimate it all, she held in her hand a small matching bag.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, had chosen to pimp up her style with a silver bag. It now remains to be seen whether his stay in Paris will go well.

Indeed, the capital has not always been very welcoming with the ex of Kanye West. Some time ago, she was the victim of a rather violent robbery. To be continued…