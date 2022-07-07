Kim Kardashian and North wear nose rings at Fashion Week!

American star Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North, appear with the same nose piercing! We tell you more.

Kim Kardashian in Paris

The American star is in Paris! Indeed, Kim Kardashian has put down her suitcases in the French capital at the occasion of Paris Fashion Week.

The ex of Kanye West has also been seen in front of the stores of major luxury brands, including Balenciaga. You should know that Kim Kardashian is very close to the brand.

In February 2022, the mother of the family posed for a new brand campaign. It is therefore without too many surprises that Kim Kardashian was seen in front of the store on Avenue Montaigne in Paris.

On the occasion of this outing in the streets of Paris, Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend opted for an ultra tight and super flashy outfit! Suffice to say that Kim Kardashian had no intention of going unnoticed!

Moreover, the fans immediately noticed the impressive weight loss of the pretty blonde. Her daughter North, meanwhile, wore a casual, but no less stylish outfit.

The mother-daughter duo also caused a stir at the Balenciaga fashion show. The founder of the Skims brand had paraded in front of the attentive gaze of her mother, Kris Jenner, and her daughter, North, seated in the front row.

Right after the parade Kim and her daughter changed to go to the Jean-Paul Gaultier show. Again, their outfits have been talked about a lot!

Like Mother like daughter

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North were therefore the stars of this Paris Fashion Week. After parading on the catwalk for the Balenciaga brand, Kanye West’s ex and his daughter quickly changed outfits to continue their tour.

This time the star from The Kardashian and North West showed up with the same nose rings with long chains dangling. These were connected to the rest of their jewelry.

The 41-year-old mum wore a bodycon pinstripe dress with a stunning neckline. Her daughter, North, wore an ensemble with a shirt and skirt and chunky black boots.

Kris Jenner were also there. The mom manager has indeed posed with her daughter and her granddaughter.

She wore a black suit with a jacket with bold shoulders! Still with her iconic boyish haircut, she opted for chunky gold earrings and black sunglasses to finish her look.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter also wore the same sunglasses. The mother and daughter held hands as photographers took pictures of them.

This new stay in Paris seems to be going rather well for the pretty blonde. It must be said that the mother of the family does not have good memories of the French capital. Especially after his kidnapping in 2016. Today, she seems to have turned the page!