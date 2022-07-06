Kim Kardashian and North West, a stylish mother-daughter duo on the streets of Paris

At just 9 years old, North West already has a strong sense of style. The child was photographed on Tuesday July 5 with his mother, Kim Kardashian, in the streets of Paris. For this first duo outing, the 41-year-old businesswoman donned a camouflage T-shirt and fluorescent leggings, matching her pumps. Camouflaged behind large black sunglasses, the ex-wife of Kanye West held the hand of her eldest, herself dressed in an “oversize” teddy, wide black pants and platform shoes.

Very close to the Balenciaga brand, Kim Kardashian and North West were photographed in front of the boutique on Avenue Montaigne. Kris Jenner and her companion Corey Gamble were also present. The superstar is expected Wednesday, from 12 p.m., in the front row of the parade of the French brand on the occasion of Paris Fashion Week.

What’s next after this ad

To read : Nicole Kidman surprising in Paris, she borrows Kim Kardashian’s glasses

What’s next after this ad

The capital hasn’t always been synonymous with fond memories for Pete Davidson’s girlfriend. If today she seems to have turned the page on this traumatic episode, the mother of North, Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old) and Psalm (3 years old) had been the victim of an attack in her mansion in October 2016. The robbers had kidnapped her and had stolen a loot estimated at nine million euros. One of the star’s attackers, Yunice Abbas, had recounted this crazy night in his book “I kidnapped Kim Kardashian”.