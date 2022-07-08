Kim Kardashian and North West went to eat in Paris, Hilary Duff enjoyed a day at the beach: celebrities in a click

Hilary Duff enjoyed a sunny day on the beaches of Malibu. The actress went with her family and she took the opportunity to do water sports (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Jennifer Lawrence went for a walk through the streets of New York and took her baby in the stroller. The artist took the opportunity to visit stores and do some shopping. She wore a light jean, a printed shirt and brown sandals

A different exit. Kim Kardashian traveled to Paris with her daughter North West, with whom she enjoyed the most important fashion events in the world that take place these days. In addition, mother and daughter took advantage of the nights to go out to discover the most exclusive restaurants

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban posed for waiting photographers outside the Balenciaga Haute Couture Week show in Paris. For this both opted for similar looks: leather and total black

Angelina Jolie enjoys the European summer with her daughters: the actress traveled to Rome (Italy) to take advantage of a few days of vacation. They were photographed in an ice cream parlor, where they stopped before continuing to tour and sightsee.

True to her characteristic style, Julia Fox continues to attract attention during her days in Paris, where she traveled to be part of the Fashion and Haute Couture Week: this time, she opted for a set of a loose skirt and a short jacket with shoulder pads She completed her outfit with a pink and black bag.

Kendall Jenner sought to go unnoticed when she discovered that there were photographers waiting for her after a visit to her dermatologist. She took advantage of the use of the mask and added sunglasses. She wore black bikers and a white long-sleeved shirt that she combined with her sneakers.

Alessandra Ambrosio dazzled with her elegant look in Paris, where she traveled to attend the exclusive events for Fashion Week and Haute Couture: she wore a set of black Armani pants and vest. In addition, she carried a leather bag and sunglasses.

Lucy Hale took her dogs for a walk at an outdoor park in Los Angeles. She was photographed as she was unloading them from her truck. She wore a printed skirt, a black top and a white cap.

Jennifer Lopez visited Ben Affleck on the set of his next movie, the one in which he stars alongside Matt Damon. The artist was accompanied by Violet, the actor’s daughter, and they enjoyed behind the scenes (Photos: The Grosby Group)

