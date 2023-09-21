Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham: Will Ravens WR fall into ‘Kardashian curse’?

lfor that news Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. They have been spending time together and possibly dating was revealed in early September, but People learned new information last Tuesday. According to the media, the star of Baltimore Ravens The regulars are spending more time with the socialite, and apparently, it’s got all Ravens fans completely nervous. They keep mentioning the so-called ‘Kardashian curse’, which you may have heard about before.

If you haven’t, let us briefly explain to you what this alleged curse actually is. Ravens fans and lovers nfl They are worried that this curse could negatively impact Odell and he might end up like other men who have suffered from it.

What is the ‘Kardashian curse’?

We’re talking about an urban legend that says that all men who have dated one of the sisters kardashian or jenner They suffer some terrible fates, just because they were involved with them. According to legend, when it all began robert kardashian Died due to illness.

There are two versions of this curse: one has to do with the alleged help of Robert Kardashian oj simpson He will be released after his murder trial. The second version talks about the Kardashians themselves being involved in witchcraft. These are just anecdotal stories that are hard to believe, but they contain some grain of truth. Most men who have dated one of these sisters have experienced some terrible fate.

Kardashian horror stories

Since the Lakers star’s near-fatal overdose, Lamar OdomUntil the terrible concert tragedy travis scott In Astroworld, going through a breakup Kanye West Kim and then with the attacks against the Jewish community.

the list goes on. All of these guys have dated one of the Kardashian or Jenner sisters and gone through a terrible time in their lives. About which people are now very worried odell beckham jr And he doesn’t even want me to think about dating Kim Kardashian. Amidst all this turmoil, we wonder what the Kardashian and Jenner sisters think about this alleged curse and how they will react to all the online conversation.