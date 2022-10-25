Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: a pajama party that says a lot, are they a couple again?

And if all was not completely finished between Kim Kardashian and pete davidson ? We really want to believe it because we liked seeing them together. And because the Sun got wind of a “secret” meeting between the ex (?) lovers. Well, not so secret.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: are we doing it again?

According to the tabloid, just after spending a few days in Paris for Fashion Week, Kim would have slipped to New York to pay Pete a visit.

Two months after their separation, their reunion would have happened in this way. Pete would have first joined Kim at her hotel where they would have spent a slumber partya (we understand each other). The next day, Kim would have left the establishment where she was staying on the sly. She would have managed to fool everyone by taking a discreet exit, and it is disguised that she would have joined a car which took her to Staten Island where Pete was filming. Worthy of a spy movie!

A suspicious candle…

But that’s not all. A few days ago, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday. And for the occasion, the star was overwhelmed with gifts, she was drowned under the bouquets of flowers. But she also received a gift that speaks volumes: a jasmine candle. From Pete? Maybe.

Some believe in it hard as doing because Kim and Pete fell in love with shooting a sketch for the SNL in which she played Jasmine and he played Aladdin… Jasmine / Jasmin… CQFD. Pete even got a tattoo of it!

We know that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have remained on the best terms despite their breakup. Nine months of relationship, it creates links. They would also continue to exchange text messages regularly. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but they realized that the distance and their professional obligations were difficult to reconcile”, regretted one of their relatives. Unless…