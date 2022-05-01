Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, accomplices during their first red carpet appearance

Over the past few months, the budding romance between Kim Kardashian and pete davidson turned out to be as elegant as it was surprising. While the couple have kept a low profile – only going out for the occasional dinner and only attending their first formal event together for The Kardashians premiere last month – there has been a visible shift in Kim Kardashian’s chameleon style. . In addition to the avant-garde looks designed by Asked for Balenciaga which the reality TV star and fashion mogul has favored over the past year, she’s also ventured into slightly more playful sartorial terrain, such as the flame print turtleneck and red leather pants she wore a few weeks ago that immediately set the internet on fire.

Their very first appearance together, on the red carpet

The newly formed couple finally made their red carpet debut last night, attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in looks that lived up to the event’s style mandate of glamorous . Kim Kardashian wearing – what else? – a dress of Balenciaga, but a dress that leans on a more traditional sense of opulence. Sleek and figure-hugging, this dazzling sleeveless dress was covered in thousands of sparkling crystals, for an outfit that perfectly reflected the love of Kim Kardashian for glitter while being perfectly appropriate for the event. pete davidsonmeanwhile, wore a black suit Prada with a thin tie and rectangular sunglasses, and finished his look with a very Davidson touch: a pair of lace-up Vans.

While their couple’s style thus far has been characterized by charming unpredictability, their red carpet debut marked the perfect sartorial marriage between the flair of Kim Kardashian for fashion and casual style of pete davidson. For their big night out in Washington, DC, it looks like they finally found their ideal style as a couple, and it turned out to be just as captivating — and unexpected — as their romance.