Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are already making plans for the future!

Since meeting Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian has been happy. To the point of seriously considering her future life with her new man.

Everything is going well for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The couple even makes long-term plans. Their relationship has become more than serious. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian wants to make her future with Pete Davidson?

They don’t leave each other anymore. Since their meeting, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spin the perfect love. The influencer and the comedian live a cloudless story.

After a difficult divorce with Kanye West, the beautiful forties seems to have finally found happiness. Moreover, his new darling was even presented to his family and his children.

And obviously everything is going well. In any case, she does not seem to regret having finally been able to draw a line under her past. The beauty no longer hides in fact that her years as a couple with Ye were not all happiness.

“If people knew what my relationship with Kanye really was like, I think they would wonder how it lasted for so long”Kim recently confessed.

This assures that she has done her best to save her marriage. But, ultimately, the price to pay was too great for the pretty brunette. And she ended up separating from the father of her children.

Now in a relationship with Pete Davidson, she is again considering her future calmly. “Kim and Pete are very attached to each other and feel closer than ever”revealed a close source recently.

According to this same source, the lovebirds “talk about their future plans as a couple”. According to this person, Pete’s bond with Kim’s children played a key role in their relationship.

A strong couple

“Seeing him with his kids made him fall even more in love with Pete”assures the source. ” Kim and Pete are very attached to each other and feel closer than ever. »

She adds that the couple has just spent a few incredible days in Tahiti. And that on this occasion, the ties were even closer? No doubt, this love story is made to last.

The young 28-year-old comedian is on his side crazy about his beauty. This one has already dedicated several tattoos to him. He sees himself living his life also with the beautiful brunen, who in the opinion of Khloé Kardashian, is very much in love with him.

Moreover, the young man had warned him at the start of their relationship. In the show The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian recently remembered her first meeting.

He had predicted that she would fall in love with him. “Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We are really good. Pete said, ‘I give you four months and you’re going to be obsessed.‘ I said to myself, okay, we’ll see…”, she said.

Obviously, Pete Davidson was right. The director of SKIMS did not resist him for long. Nevertheless, Kim still continues to date Kanye West for the well-being of their children.

The young woman was also seen in the company of the rapper this week to accompany North to a basketball game.