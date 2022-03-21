Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are caught in intense kissing session

Since kim kardashian and Pete Davidson they shouted their love to the world they have not been afraid to show affection in public and this time They were caught starring in an intense kissing session. The couple reunited after spending a weekend apart and were seen as romantic.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been in a relationship since the end of last year after the socialite’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in October. However, after months of speculation, the couple made their relationship public until 2022 when the comedian referred to Kim as his girlfriend in an interview.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson show more and more affection in public

The businesswoman traveled this weekend to Miami, Florida in the company of her sister, Khloe Kardashian, to celebrate the opening of one of its Skims stores. For the event, both wore incredible tight outfits that highlighted their curvaceous figures.

On the other hand, Pete Davidson presumed that he had spent a “crazy boys night” with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-partner. The comedian took the networks of Scott Disick to share a video in which he is seen with other friends and he is the only one awake even though it was still early.

After spending a few days away from her partner, Peter Davidson finally met with Kim Kardashian and Both were caught kissing inside the comedian’s vehicle after he picked her up at the airport. Although the businesswoman has already shared photos with her new boyfriend on social networks, this would be the second time they kiss in front of the cameras from the paparazzi.

TMZ

TMZ

the news portal TMZ shared a series of photos in which Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are seen inside a black Mercedes Benz vehicle. The socialite appears hugging and kissing her boyfriend while he is driving.