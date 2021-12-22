Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating, according to Page Six

Kim Kardashian she would permanently dismiss her ex-husband, Kanye West, and start a new romance. He is Pete Davidson , comedian of Saturday Night Live. According to the gossip site Page Six, the two are officially a couple.

Kim Kardashian , 41 years old and Pete Davidson , 28, “they are a couple,” Page Six wrote. “We learned that they are officially dating”, a news also confirmed by People, according to which “the two seem to be serious. Pete is very sweet to Kim. She is in love “. A confirmation that also seems to come from Instagram. Pete celebrated his 28th birthday with a private party in Palm Springs which was attended by, among others, Kim Kardashian, his mother Kris Jenner and rapper Flavor Flav. It was the latter who posted the shot that he portrays them all together , with matching pajamas from Kardashian’s Skims clothing line.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson together on Halloween

That there was something tender between the two was in the air. In fact, Kim and Pete had been spotted together for the first time on Halloween day, when the paparazzi had immortalized them holding hands on a roller coaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm, California. After that they had been caught for dinner alone on the rooftop of the Campania restaurant pizzeria on Staten Island, the area from which Davidson comes. Always Page Six had then revealed that the two went together to Simon Huck’s birthday party at Zero Bond: “They smiled and laughed a lot, they seemed really affectionate with each other ”.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the past

Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye West, married in 2014. The two would maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their four children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2. Kanye West (who recently goes by the name Ye ) would be dating the 22-year-old model and influencer Vinetria. Pete Davidson has several behind him “famous” relationships: Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande and Phoebe Dynevor, 25-year-old protagonist of Bridgerton to whom he has been linked for five months.