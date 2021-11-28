Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially a couple

They are officially a couple, after weeks of indiscretion never denied. The most famous influencer in the world Kim Kardashian and the American actor and comedian Pete Davidson, cast member of the historic TV show Saturday Night Live, they are together and now everyone is wondering how long it will last, since on paper the chances of their story being more than a hobby flirt are almost nil.

Pete’s confession and Kim Kardashian’s divorce

Four years ago, Pete announced on Instagram that he had stopped taking drugs and was sober for the first time in eight years. He later added that his personal problems were actually caused by borderline personality disorder, for which he was being treated. He recently broke up with Phoebe Dynevor, the 25-year-old star of Bridgerton. For her part, Kim, 41, divorced her husband Kanye West last February, married in 2014, and with whom she had four children.

Close encounters in a few days between Kim and Pete

First there would have been a private dinner in New York, specifically on Staten Island, in the neighborhood where the comedian of the Saturday Night Live, in his favorite restaurant, then another meeting in a very chic place in Manhattan, open to members only. So will it be the right time for the 41-year-old influencer?