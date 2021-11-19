Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson “are officially a couple”

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, “they are officially a couple”. After days of rumors, the confirmation came from the most informed American tabloids. “We have learned that they are officially dating,” he writes Page Six. While a source disclosed a People that the two «They seem to be serious»: «Pete is very sweet to Kim. She is in love“.

Revelations that come right after the debut of the couple on Instagram in a group photo taken on the occasion of the Kim’s forty-first birthday. The socialite last October celebrated with a very private party in Palm Springs which was attended by, among others, her mother Kris Jenner, Pete Davidson and rapper Flavor Flav. It was the latter who posted the shot that portrays them together. In the photo Kim, Pete and Kris Jenner are wearing matching pajamas from Kardashian’s Skims clothing line.

Kim and Pete had been first spotted together on Halloween, when the paparazzi had immortalized them while they held hands on a roller coaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm, California. Then they were seen dine alone on the rooftop of the pizza restaurant Campania of Staten Island, where he, who was born there, is at home. Therefore Page Six had revealed that they had gone to Simon Huck’s birthday party at Zero Bond together: “They smiled and laughed a lot, they seemed really affectionate with each other“.

Now the American press has no doubts: it is really love. On the other hand, both Kim and Pete are sentimentally free. He, who has behind him relationships with celebs such as Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande, has recently broken up with the 25-year-old star of Bridgerton Phoebe Dynevor to which he has been linked for five months. She divorced her husband last February after a long tumultuous period Kanye West, married in 2014. Since they separated, the two have been able to build a friendship relationship, especially for the sake of four children: North, 8 years old, and Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm2. A new serenity perhaps also due to the fact that both, sentimentally speaking, have already turned the page. If Kim has found love with Pete, 44-year-old Kanye he would be dating the 22-year-old model and influencer Vinetria.