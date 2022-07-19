Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue their romance in Los Angeles!

This weekend, Kim Kardashian and her darling Pete Davidson were spotted madly in love with each other on the streets of Los Angeles!

It’s been several months since Kim Kardashian decided to embark on a new story alongside Pete Davidson. Afterwards, she decided not to hide anything anymore.

Kim Kardashian has found love again

For years, Kim Kardashian has had a beautiful wedding with Kanye West. However, the two divorced a short time ago. The reason ? The young woman no longer supported the behavior of her ex-husband.

Since Kanye West decided to run for president, great tensions have arisen between them. In February 2021, Kim Kardashian a few months later, things were made official.

A real shock for fans who were not expecting it at all. And for good reason, the two seemed to form the perfect love on social networks. Plus, the Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm mom has always tried to support her ex-husband.

But things took a different turn and they ended years of marriage. The reality TV candidate still has This last would fill her with happiness.

According to several sources, Kim Kardashian would have found a second youth at his side. Despite her commitments as a mother, she looks like a teenager alongside her darling. Both spin the perfect love.

This weekend, they have also opted for a little romantic outing to Los Anges. This Saturday, June 4, many people have spotted the couple very close. Their look has not gone unnoticed.

A beautiful romance in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian opted for a sheer black dress with neon thigh high boots. To complete her look, she chose black sunglasses and a clutch. For his part, Pete Davidson matched his darling.

The comedian chose black jeans, sunglasses, a white t-shirt, black and white Vans sneakers. As well as a bomber jacket. Kim Kardashian and her darling clearly did not go unnoticed on the street.

A few days ago in The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner’s sister is back on his relationship with Pete Davidson. She talked about the start of their remanche. “So that’s how it went with me and Pete” .

Kim Kardashian explained, “I did Saturday Night Live. And then when we kissed in a scene, it was just another vibe. I was like, ‘Oh shit. Maybe I just need to try something different.’

Before adding: “But Pete doesn’t come to my after-party and everyone was at my after-party. It doesn’t tell me the time of day. So a few days later I called the SNL producer” .

Kim Kardashian continued: “And I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ Then I texted him” . However, she revealed: “I wasn’t even thinking, ‘I’m going to have a relationship with him'” .

The beauty said that she had asked for her number just for information. Ultimately, they fell in love !