Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating: indiscretion

Kim Kardashian has spent the past few months throwing herself headlong into work and focusing specifically on her career as an entrepreneur. However, this does not mean that the reality star and influencer could not have met someone who could entertain her at the same time. And this someone appears to be Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson together, the indiscretion

Already seeing them together in the episode of Saturday Night Live in which Kim had gone as a guest was somewhat unlikely, so much so that their gag as Aladdin and Jasmine on the flying carpet had made a lot of laugh just for how badly the couple seemed mixed. And instead it seems that something has blossomed from there.

The two were recently photographed during a group outing at the Knott’s Scary Farm, a theme park Halloween which is located at Buena Park in California. Also with them was Kourtney Kardashian, freshly engaged to Travis Barker, Blink 182 drummer and producer. To arouse suspicion and immediately trigger the gossip was a handshake during the roller coaster, which appeared a rather intimate gesture that hides a feeling that goes beyond the fear of the moment.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, friends or something more?

People close to Kim Kardashian have denied that there is any tender between the two, arguing that uniting them is a simple friendship, which has developed further after the Saturday Night Live. In short, for the moment they just have fun together. Later who knows. Also because they are both officially single, she after the divorce from Kanye West, he has just returned from the end of the relationship with Phoebe Dynevor, the protagonist of Bridgerton.

Who is Pete Davidson

Born in 1993, Pete Davidson was born in New York to a father firefighter and mother a nurse. It was during 9/11 that Pete lost his dad, among the firefighters who intervened during the attacks on the Twin Towers: at the time he was only 7 years old.

That tragedy left a deep groove, but it made him a person who loves life and who wants to give smiles to those who look at him. For this reason he has been the protagonist of comedy shows and comedies for years, from Saturday Night Live to the specials of Comedy Central. In recent years he has become particularly famous for his stories with well-known faces of the American showbiz: Kaley Cuoco, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Ariana Grande, with whom he is almost married.