Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: first photo as a couple

have passed almost 4 months since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating as a couple. There are many little details that have shown that the businesswoman and the comedian were together and were becoming more and more evident. Like when Pete called Kim his ‘girlfriend of his’ in an interview. However, one small detail was missing; there was no picture of them on Kim’s Instagram profile yet. And, given that we are in the era of social networks and more so if we talk about Kim Kardashian, one of the most influential people on Instagram today (she accumulates more than 290 million followers on Instagram), then we can say that if we don’t There is a photo, that romance does not exist.

Kim and Pete: their first official couple photo

A couple of weeks ago, finally, Kardashian uploaded a photo gallery where one of them showed Davidson. This implied that they were together and that they recognized him as such. But, the fans of the couple we missed something more obvious and romantic and that is just what happened today. Kim has shared on her IG profile a couple of photos of both in a restaurant in a very loving attitude. Due to the clothes they both wear, we assume that these photos are from the same day that the presentation event for the new reality show ‘The Kardashians’ took place, which will premiere in Spain on Disney+ on April 14. In that same act, Kim spoke openly and for the spring time about her boyfriend Pete Davidson. She has been in an interview with the Variety medium about her family show: “The viewers of the new ‘reality’ will see how we met and who contacted whom, how it all happened and the details they want to know, wow. I’m definitely open to tell and explain it,” explains the ‘celebrity’ at the photocall for the presentation of ‘The Kardashians’.

