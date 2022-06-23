Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have a beauty routine together!

Kim Kardashian does everything with Pete Davidson… On a daily basis, the lovebirds even take care of their pimples together. Never seen !

It’s no secret, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are inseparable… On a daily basis, the duo adores heal her pimples together. It’s worth the detour. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian lives day to day

Over the years, Kim Kardashian has built an incredible business ! Thanks to Kris Jenner who has always looked out for the interests of her offspring!

It all started at Keeping Up With The Kardashians after the sextape scandal. But after several seasons, Kim Kardashian and her family have completed the filming of the show in 2020.

In the process, the businesswoman also formalized her divorce with Kanye West, the father of her 4 children. Their separation was moreover a shock for their countless fans!

Thus, the ex-lovebirds have inspired thousands of people with their love story. But they hadn’t been on the same wavelength for a while.

If since Kanye West has been chaining romances, Kim Kardashian has found a balance with Pete Davidson. Obviously, the two stars are therefore well found.

But early in their relationship, Kourtney’s sister also weighed the pros and cons. She also explained about it in her new show: “The Kardashians”.

“Honestly, I wanted to be sure of myself, and not be like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve met someone and I’m really having fun,’ you know, like, start talking about it publicly, not to be anymore together a few months later, I would have looked like an idiot. Or a p***, at your choice'”, she analyzed in a sequence.

Pete Davidson is his alter ego

Since she became famous, Kim Kardashian is very careful about her image. Like her sisters, the attractive brunette is addicted to sport.

And that’s not all. To keep her dream plastic, the influencer does not mess with her diet. Of course, the main interested party is also a big fan of the scalpel.

Everything is good to stay on top! At 41, Kim Kardashian also pampers her skin.

Impossible for her never to go to her dermatologist… In the same way as her darling Pete Davidson. According to the words of the latter, she loves to do skin care with her other half.

In “The Tonight Show”, Kim Kardashian also took the opportunity to boast the merits of its SKKN brand. The opportunity for her to lift the veil on one of her favorite activities… With her companion of course

“We go to the dermatologists together, we treat our pimples together at the same time”, Kardashian confessed to Jimmy Fallon. ” The dermatologist often says ‘Is this contagious? You still have pimples at the same time’. »

Like her, Pete Davidson also takes this subject very seriously. One night when she had fallen asleep without performing her last skin care, the comedian took it upon himself to do so.

“I fell asleep, I forgot, I woke up in the morning with a medicine for dried pimples on the face. He put it on while I slept”, added Kim Kardashian, not a little proud. Love is beautiful !