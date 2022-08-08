Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up

This is the magazine Page Six who announces it at the moment on social networks: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would have broken up!

According to the secrets of a friend of the couple to the magazine Page Sixthe couple reportedly broke up earlier this week after 9 months together.

“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” shares a source close to the reality TV star.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship.”





The magazine adds that the separation “has nothing to do with Kanye” and that “no event caused it”.

“Divorce is moving forward and they are focused on co-parenting,” our insider adds.

This unexpected romance has been making headlines since its debut at the end of 2021, when “Kim K.” and “Pete” were seen holding hands following several performances of the comedian in his hometown.