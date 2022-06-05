Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands in Los Angeles: Photos

A weekend outing. Kim Kardashian and pete davidson were all smiles after a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 4.

The two were spotted after the Skims founder’s photo shoot and looked very smitten. Kardashian, 41, wore a sheer black dress over neon green thigh high boots. She completed the look with black sunglasses and a clutch. Davidson, 28, matched his girlfriend in black jeans and sunglasses with a white t-shirt. He accessorized with black and white Vans sneakers and a matching bomber jacket.

Their parking lot PDA comes just days after the reality star revealed how their romance began on Thursday, June 1, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“So that’s how it went with me and Pete. I did it Saturday Night Live and then when we kissed in one scene, it was just a vibe,” the California native explained to the cameras. “I was like, ‘Oh shit. Maybe I just need to try something different. But Pete doesn’t come to my after-party and everyone was at my after-party. It doesn’t tell me the time of day.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye Westwith whom she shares four children, after almost seven years of marriage in February 2021, and that she was ready to dive back into the dating world the following fall after meeting the King of Staten Island star.

The Self-centered the author had to take the first step. “So, a few days later, I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ I text him,” she continued. “I didn’t even think, ‘I’m going to have a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘I heard about that BDE [big d–k energy], I have to go.’ I was basically DTF [down to f–k].”

It turned out to be much more than a physical relationship. After their first kiss in October SNL episode, the two quickly fell in love, with an insider exclusively recounting We Weekly in December 2021, this trouble was “super smitten.”

After Davidson ended his seven-season run on Saturday Night Live in May, the two plan to move in together.

“Their relationship continues to grow. They are very confident in their relationship and are talking about their future plans and moving in together,” a source exclusively revealed to We earlier this month. “They are looking forward to vacationing together this summer and having some romantic time alone. He just wants to make her happy.

Kim said how comfortable she was with her new man on the June 1 episode of The Kardashiansand her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashiansaid there was an obvious improvement in his mood.

“I didn’t know you could be so happy watching a TV series and going to the gym. From someone I never thought would even go to the gym or had been there before,” she told her siblings. “Actually, I don’t care if I go out like this and don’t wear makeup. It’s the most refreshing feeling not to feel [like I have to always be perfect].”

Scroll down for more photos of Kim and Davidson from their Saturday outing: